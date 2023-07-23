Advertise With Us
SPCA summertime photoshoot fundraiser for pets

Fur babies are getting their close-up on Sunday as the Roanoke Valley SPCA offers summertime...
Fur babies are getting their close-up on Sunday as the Roanoke Valley SPCA offers summertime portraits.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fur babies are getting their close-up on Sunday as the Roanoke Valley SPCA offers summertime portraits.

Owners signed up their pets for a fun-in-the-sun photoshoot. Dogs and cats received a digital high-resolution portrait for a donation of 20 dollars.

Leaders say pet portraits were in such high demand in the winter, they could host the shoots during every season.

“We’ve offered pet portraits around Christmas, we’ve had photos with Santa paws,” says Marketing and Communications Director for Roanoke Valley SPCA, Julie Richmond. “It’s so popular, we thought we would expand to all the seasons and have folks come in.”

Click here for more information on the next seasonal photoshoot.

