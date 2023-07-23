Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival hosts an event to support non-profit organizations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival partnered with a Montgomery County non-profit to raise money for a local food and clothing pantry.

Sunflowers are blooming as the second week of the Sunflower Festival continues.

“Sinkland Farms is a family tradition. That is our byline, that is our tagline, and you will see people of all ages,” exclaimed owner Susan Sink.

On Sunday the festival hosted an event filled with vendors, a kids zone, and a car show.

Gearheads for a Cause is a community car show that helps raise funds and awareness for local charities.

“Look at the cars in this area,” says a board member of The Agape Center Reg Crockett. “They’re from all of the New River Valley all the up through Wythe County and some are coming from Roanoke.”

Crockett says Gearheads for a Cause will donate 100% of the profits to the center.

“The Agape Center is a diaper and clothing pantry and it’s 100% free of charge to our clients and this event will support us being able to more diapers and food for those clients,” says Crockett.

He says it’s important to partner with each other to reach more members of the community.

“Having Gearheads do fun events brings people and it lets people know what needs there are in the area,” added Crockett.

Director of The Agape Center, Kim Bowman, held a silent auction where all of the proceeds will go towards expanding the facility.

“Lots of local businesses have come together and donated items for our first silent auction and this money that is raised will be going to do our first and second phases of our old Weller Baker School House in Cambria,” says Bowman.

She says the warehouse will be a new home for various pantries and starting recovery programs.

“I would like to get the community out to have fun, to know more about the agape center, and to also know about Sinkland Farms. I think people drive by on route eight and they see it but they maybe have never experienced the events they have here.”

The Sunflower Festival has another week of celebration and welcomes everyone to come and smell the flowers.

Click here for more information on how to support The Agape Center NRV.

