Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hosting more sessions of its fitness camp for kids

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is hosting two more sessions of its fitness camps for kids.

The free camps are for ages 12-through-18 and go from 10 a.m. until noon.

Kids complete in beginner-friendly workouts with coaches, and get a lunch provided by Royalty Eats.

