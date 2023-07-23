Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hosting more sessions of its fitness camp for kids

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is hosting two more sessions of its fitness camps for kids.

The free camps are for ages 12-through-18 and go from 10 a.m. until noon.

Kids complete in beginner-friendly workouts with coaches, and get a lunch provided by Royalty Eats.

