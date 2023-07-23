Advertise With Us
Safety tips for window AC units

(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)(KWTX)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Summer heat is here, and there are some important steps you should be taking if you use a window AC unit, or any other kind of portable cooling device.

First, make sure to plug it directly into a wall outlet. Next, give it breaks throughout the day so that it doesn’t get overworked.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Captain Shawn Maddox says they don’t get many emergency calls about window units, but it is still better to play it safe.

“Much like a space heater, you know, something we take for granted,” Capt. Maddox said. “The added danger to these things is we’re putting them in a window, so they could get knocked out and fall on somebody.”

Maddox says to also make sure to doublecheck smoke detectors in areas where the units are cooling.

