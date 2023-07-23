Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Four people injured after Amtrak train hits car in Henrico

4 people hurt after train collides with car in Henrico
4 people hurt after train collides with car in Henrico(Matt Rourke | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were hurt following an incident where an Amtrak train hit a car sitting on the tracks.

Police say the incident happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. on Staples Mill Road near the Amtrak station.

They say the car was occupied when it was struck by the train leaving all four adults injured as a result of the crash.

Three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and there is no word on the condition of the fourth adult involved.

As a result of the incident, the train was delayed for nearly four hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area

Latest News

The Transformation Freedom Initiative hosts its Trek to Prevent Trafficking 5K
The Transformation Freedom Initiative hosts the Trek to Prevent Trafficking 5K
SARA looking for submissions for community cookbook
SARA looking for submissions for community cookbook
(FILE)
AAA: Vehicle thefts rose across the state of Virginia in 2022
SARA looking for submissions for community cookbook
SARA looking for submissions for community cookbook