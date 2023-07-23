Advertise With Us
Charlottesville church celebrating 20th anniversary

Zion Hill Baptist Church (FILE)
Zion Hill Baptist Church (FILE)(wvir)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“Been 20 years since we marched from the church on Ridge Street over to the church here at 105 Linkwood Avenue,” Acee Edwards said Sunday, July 23.

“When I think back I can only give God the glory, because it was a day I shall never forget,” Claressia W. Bell said. “When we parted the doors, and we had curtains that were pulled back, and the choir came marching in - I was leading the choir - and it felt almost as though we had angels riding with us all the way up to the choir loft.”

“I have members who didn’t believe it was going to happen,” Pastor Alvin Edwards said. “Every time we talk about the building, people start laughing about it. But they ain’t laughing now, because we’ve been here 20 years and it’s paid for.”

There was food, bounces houses, and games for all ages to help mark the special occasion.

Pastor Edwards says they’ll soon begin a second phase to expand their building and their ministry.

