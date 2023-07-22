Virginia’s Community Colleges increase tuition, BRCC talks impacts

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) -Virginia’s Community Colleges are increasing tuition.

“We’re not immune to the inflationary costs that are happening in the state and in the country so I think the state board recognized those inflationary costs,” Dr. John Downey, President of Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) said.

This decision has been delayed since May in order to wait for General Assembly to conclude deliberations on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

“There are cost factors in the existing state budget that if not amended then are not fully funded for higher education,” Dr. Downey said.

In a press release from Virginia Community Colleges, the state board determined since state budget deliberations are still ongoing a tuition increase was necessary to ensure continued quality instruction and uninterrupted services to community college students.

“The increase will close a gap between what revenue we’re expecting and how much those inflationary pressures are but it won’t fully close the gap so we still even with this increase are looking at cost reductions unless the General Assembly comes together and amends the budget,” Dr. Downey said.

The Chancellor of Virginias Community Colleges Dr. David Doré said in a statement “ Our community colleges will continue to do everything we can to remain affordable, deliver high-quality instruction, and support Virginians as they pursue better jobs and better lives through post-secondary education and training.”

Dr. Downey said community college is still only a fourth of the cost of a public university and even more so than a private college.

“The community college sector in Virginia is the lowest funded sector of all of higher education and when you look at the chart of how we’re funded compared to many four-year colleges and universities it’s at a greatly reduced rate,” Dr. Downey said.

The tuition increase will go into effect for the 2023-2024 academic year. This increase only applies to tuition, other mandatory fees differ at the community college level.

“Those students who are looking for a cost-effective way to start out college or to start out a career and get the training for a good career, Blue Ridge Community College is a great option,” Dr. Downey said.

The increase is $4.61 per credit hour, making the new rate $158.61 per credit hour or $2,379.15 for a 15-credit-hour semester.

”We’ve held and contained costs really well I think the challenge is we can’t continue to do that without some sort of revenue on the other side,” Dr. Downey said.

