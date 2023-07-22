The Transformation Freedom Initiative hosts the Trek to Prevent Trafficking 5K

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, July 22, the Transformation Freedom Initiative held its Trek to Prevent Trafficking 5K Walk/Run.

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. on UVA Grounds.

“The more we bring awareness and education about human trafficking, its realities here in our neighborhoods and communities, then the more attention is going to get. The more we see that, there is a greater need for resources, and in order to have resources, they have to be funded,” said event organizer Tanya Gould.

The nonprofit says it will use the proceeds from the event to continue educating the community of the realities victims face and on providing resources.

“Educating people so they can even identify themselves or those they love as victims, and also we work a lot with youth to kind of bring intervention, especially as kids start to experiencing experience different, difficult realities of life, and to help prevent any vulnerabilities that traffickers would use to learn them because of that,” Transformation Freedom Initiative Director Anna Nalle said.

The nonprofit says it is hoping to plan another 5K in 2024.

