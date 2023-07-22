Sen. Tim Kaine visits Augusta County to talk Farm Bill

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As work continues on the next farm bill, U.S. Senator for Virginia Tim Kaine visited Augusta County Friday.

”Even though the Farm Bill doesn’t go through my committee, the whole food is medicine movement is intriguing to me,” Senator Kaine said.

He talked with farmers to learn about what their biggest needs are.

Although not on the agriculture committee, Kaine visited with Augusta Health and those who run the farm at Allegheny Mountain Institute (AMI).

He was looking for answers on how his role on the health committee can contribute to boosting the Farm Bill.

“More and more talking about the food is medicine concept is will probably inform more and more of the health care bills that we do,” Kaine said.

The AMI farm produces on average 30,000 pounds of food a year on just over an acre of property.

“There’s so much else in the Farm Bill, there’s support for first-time farmers and there’s farmers markets, nutrition education, support for Ag research,” Kaine said.

AMI farm provides produce to five different Augusta Health programs including the cafeteria, food pantry, Crops to Community, Food Farmacy, Home Health and Hospice

Kaine said he wants to get back to D.C. to learn more about how nutrition programs can be implemented with health institutes.

“There’s this big thing for crop insurance and a big thing, you know for school lunch but it’s not creating a food system, it’s not focused on the way the pieces fit together,” he said.

The Farm Bill expires every five years and is up for renewal this year.

