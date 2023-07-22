Advertise With Us
SARA looking for submissions for community cookbook

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in central Virginia is looking for submissions for its community cookbook.

Along with the recipes, SARA is asking for the stories behind the dishes or a memoor surrounding it.

“I think our goal is for people to look at this cookbook and know that there is a community that exists in our city. And maybe they haven’t heard of Sara before, but maybe they pick up this cookbook because they’re looking for some inspiration, for some nourishment, and they see our services, and maybe they reach out for support if they need it,” said Katie Aplis with SARA.

A link to submit your stories and recipes is available here.

The deadline to submit is August 31.

