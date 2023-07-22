Advertise With Us
Isolated Sunday Afternoon/Evening Storms

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday ends with pleasant partly cloudy skies and another night of mild temperatures. Into Sunday, while most of the day will be dry, and partly sunny, there is a chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday brings an increased chance of more widespread showers and storms. So far, central Virginia is not outlooked for severe weather for Monday, but continue to check back for updates. Into Tuesday and the remainder of the week, showers are not expected, but hot and muggy weather is making another appearance. Temperatures by the end of the week likely to reach the upper 90′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday - Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90′s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90′s, nearing 100 degrees!

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90′s.

