Brief break in summer humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as muggy on this Saturday. Enjoy the break as it will turn more humid and stormier again soon.

An isolated shower and thunderstorm risk later Sunday afternoon and evening.

There’s a greater chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm Monday,

Turning hotter mid and late next week. High temperatures will reach the hottest levels of summer so far on Friday!

Saturday: Clouds to sun with highs in the low to mid 80s across central Virginia and upper 70s to 80 degrees over the Shenandoah Valley.

Saturday night: Mainly clear with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A little more humid. Spotty shower/thunder chance later in the afternoon to early evening. Lows in the 60s with a greater chance for a shower/storm late in the overnight and early Monday morning.

Monday: Partly sunny, mild and muggy with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Low near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Hot sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Feeling like 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.