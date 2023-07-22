AAA: Vehicle thefts rose across the state of Virginia in 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a recent report, AAA found that vehicle thefts rose across the state of Virginia in 2022.

AAA found that in 2022, vehicle thefts across the country surpassed the 1 million mark for the first time in 15 years.

In that same report, AAA estimated approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds.

Morgan Dean with AAA says there was also an increase in vehicle thefts across Virginia in 2021. “Here in Virginia, we saw 12,320 vehicles stolen, which was 4% higher than in 2020,” Dean said.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, vehicle thefts in 2023 rose nearly 6% between January 1 and July 18 compared to the same time period in the previous year.

The Charlottesville Police Department also ran the numbers and found just a 1% increase during that same time.

“I think part of it is that the thieves are always looking for an opportunity, and you don’t want to give them that opportunity to be able to do it,” Dean said.

Dean says one of the best ways to prevent your vehicle from being stolen is by being mindful of where it’s parked.

“If you have the ability to park it in a garage, where you can lock that garage and it’s secure, that’s a good place,” Dean said. “If you do have to park it in a parking lot or parking on the street, a well-lit, high traffic area is your best bet.”

Dean says the best thing to do if your vehicle has been stolen is to contact police immediately, and to never go after it by yourself, even if you think you know where it is.

