UVA researchers dispute study claiming link between hormone therapy and dementia
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study claims that if women use hormone therapy, even for a year, they have a higher risk of developing dementia, but UVA Health found that these finding may not be well-supported.
Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton says the study has too many limitations to connect hormone therapy with dementia.
Dr. Pinkerton says other long-term studies show otherwise.
“There’s three randomized trials which we consider the gold standard that looked at women who, even given hormones or placebo, they found no negative effect or a benefit of effect,” Dr. Pinkerton said.
UVA Health says women should not stop hormone therapy based on this study.
