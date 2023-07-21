UVA researchers dispute study claiming link between hormone therapy and dementia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study claims that if women use hormone therapy, even for a year, they have a higher risk of developing dementia, but UVA Health found that these finding may not be well-supported.

Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton says the study has too many limitations to connect hormone therapy with dementia.

Dr. Pinkerton says other long-term studies show otherwise.

“There’s three randomized trials which we consider the gold standard that looked at women who, even given hormones or placebo, they found no negative effect or a benefit of effect,” Dr. Pinkerton said.

UVA Health says women should not stop hormone therapy based on this study.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.