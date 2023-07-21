Advertise With Us
UVA researchers dispute study claiming link between hormone therapy and dementia

Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton says the study has too many limitations to connect hormone therapy with dementia.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study claims that if women use hormone therapy, even for a year, they have a higher risk of developing dementia, but UVA Health found that these finding may not be well-supported.

Dr. Pinkerton says other long-term studies show otherwise.

Dr. Pinkerton says other long-term studies show otherwise.

“There’s three randomized trials which we consider the gold standard that looked at women who, even given hormones or placebo, they found no negative effect or a benefit of effect,” Dr. Pinkerton said.

UVA Health says women should not stop hormone therapy based on this study.

