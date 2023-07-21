Advertise With Us
Senator Kaine visiting Black-owned farms to inform work on upcoming farm bill

Kaine toured both Carter Farms and Sweet Vines Farm Winery as part of the visit.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine stopped by Orange County to learn how to better help historically Black-owned farms.

This comes as lawmakers work on the upcoming farm bill.

“They talked about the challenges that for so long federal programs are available to them, were available to other farmers, but not to African American farmers,” Sen. Kaine said.

These visits are being used to shape the Fiscal Year 2024 Farm Bill. A farm bill is passed every five years by Congress to address the country’s agricultural needs.

One of the issues raised during the visit was the lack of new farmers entering the workforce.

Kaine says he learned that over the past 100 years, the number of Black farmers in Virginia has declined from 50,000 to 1,300.

“If the cost of land is high, and the cost of equipment is high, if there’s no programs to help people afford it, you’re going to basically see farmers dying and retiring and no new people coming in,” Kaine said.

Both Carter Farms and Sweet Vines Farm Winery believe more education around farming in Virginia is a good first step.

“We have individuals around the country that do not know that they have property,” said Michael Carter with Carter Farms.

“We could actually preserve farming and recruit future farmers in urban settings and in rural and suburban settings,” said Seidah Armstrong with Sweet Vines Farm Winery.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

