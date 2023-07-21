RPD’s Operation Safe Summer leads to more than 100 arrests, 71 guns seized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we’re halfway through summer Richmond Police’s Operation Safe Summer has led to more than 100 arrests and 71 guns off the streets.

Virginia State Police and federal agencies have teamed up with Richmond police to help fill in staffing gaps and cut down on violent crime in the city during the summer.

According to Chief Rick Edwards, since this program started on June 10, 68 felony arrests have been made, 50 misdemeanor arrests, 76 warrants have been served, and 71 firearms have been seized.

Two of those arrests were made last week for robberies near Byrd Park.

“You sit there, and you’re just doing whatever, hanging out, and then someone comes up and robs you. It’s just something you don’t expect,” Olivia, a neighbor of Byrd Park, said.

Like other neighbors near Richmond’s Byrd Park, she is still troubled after a series of robberies near their homes earlier this month.

Police said over ten days, they received similar reports of robberies in the Fan, Byrd Park, and Carytown areas with what appeared to be the same suspects.

Neighbors say some of those robberies happened in broad daylight.

“It was a little nerve-wracking because they were very brazen. I think they robbed people during the day and in groups which is just crazy,” Olivia said.

Richmond police teamed up with Virginia state police and used elements of Operation Safe Summer to arrest a 17-year-old and 15-year-old just days later.

“It’s great that they’re caught, something is always going to happen in the city, and unfortunately, people are looking for opportunities, especially in this economic climate,” Olivia said.

According to a mid-year crime briefing by Richmond police chief Rick Edwards, overall violent crime is down in the city, including robberies, compared to this time last year.

Police said what also helped in these arrests was information provided by the community to officers on where the suspects may be.

Neighbors near Byrd Park said they would continue to watch out for one another to ensure this crime no longer happens.

“I think the best thing that’s come out of it is that the neighbors do pay attention to one another, and they really have kinda looked out for one another,” Olivia said.

Both teens were charged with robbery, and additional charges are pending.

Part of the program also works with the city’s Parks and Rec Department to provide open gym on Friday for kids on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Gill Center and Wythe Gymnasium are open for kids to enjoy until Aug. 18.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.