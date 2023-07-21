Advertise With Us
Research shows volunteering can help keep your brain sharp and ward off dementia

New research from UC Davis Health shows that volunteering and keeping your brain sharp can help ward off dementia.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from UC Davis Health shows that volunteering and keeping your brain sharp can help ward off dementia.

Goldie Tomlin Jr., Greg Hosaflook, and Mary Sandridge all have one thing in common- a loved one who has suffered from the same disease.

Keeping the brain healthy is a priority they all share.

“We try to do anything to keep active mentally. My wife is a great crossword person, I do this to sudokus,” Greg said.

For Goldie, that means something different.

“I still play music, I still have a little music group. We all over 75,” Goldie said.

Goldie and Greg say have been volunteering for more than a decade.

They met Mary Sandridge through spreading awareness for Alzheimer’s.

“I’m 61 years old and not close to retiring, and of course this job with the Alzheimer’s Association keeps me going keeps my mind going,” Mary said.

They have all found that giving back makes a difference for themselves and others.

“There is a rich reward that comes when you feel good about what you’ve done and what you’re able to contribute,” Goldie said.

If you would like to volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, a link is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

