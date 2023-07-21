A Refreshing Weekend in Store

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been hoping for a break from the heat, humidity, and rain...it’s here! Following cold frontal passage early Friday, high pressure will be the major influencer over the weekend. So, expect temperatures to trend cooler into the weekend, with lower humidity, and a rain free weekend, something we haven’t seen in nearly a month. Tracking the next round of showers and storms Monday, followed by a reverse of this weekend. Hotter and more humid weather into the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50′s to mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Tracking afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday - Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90′s.

Friday: Showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90′s.

