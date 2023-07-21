Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Pleasantly warm days, and comfy nights

Heat and humidity returns next week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that delivered showers and scattered storms to the region early this morning has moved east. High pressure will gradually build in, lowering humidity, and ushering in slightly cooler than normal temperatures this weekend. Our next chance for rain comes Monday, followed by the return of higher humidity and seasonably hot temperatures. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 0s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Improving conditions on the way
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Some Late Night Showers and Storms. Isolated Severe Risk
Thursday night showers/storms
Late Thursday showers/storms