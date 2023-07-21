Pleasantly warm days, and comfy nights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that delivered showers and scattered storms to the region early this morning has moved east. High pressure will gradually build in, lowering humidity, and ushering in slightly cooler than normal temperatures this weekend. Our next chance for rain comes Monday, followed by the return of higher humidity and seasonably hot temperatures. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 0s...Low: low 70s

