Pleasantly warm days, and comfy nights
Heat and humidity returns next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that delivered showers and scattered storms to the region early this morning has moved east. High pressure will gradually build in, lowering humidity, and ushering in slightly cooler than normal temperatures this weekend. Our next chance for rain comes Monday, followed by the return of higher humidity and seasonably hot temperatures. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 90
Tonight: Partly cloudy & comfy, Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 0s...Low: low 70s
