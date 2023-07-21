National Society of Black Engineers Junior Summer Academy underway at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This year’s National Society of Black Engineers Junior Summer Academy is underway at UVA.

Students in the six-week program are learning skills in science, technology, reading, art, and math.

They are using the skills they are taught to come up with designs for buildings and using blocks to bring their designs to live.

At the end of the program, students will hold a presentation day in which they present all of their structure designs.

