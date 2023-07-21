Improving conditions on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front delivered fast moving rain and scattered storms to the region overnight. We’ll see clearing skies and breezy conditions today. A northwest breeze will gradually lower humidity today, and usher in outstanding conditions this weekend. Meanwhile, heat and humidity will move back into the region next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clearing skies & breezy, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

