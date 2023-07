ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A heavy police presence has been reported at the Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive.

Police have yet to confirm anything, but a reporter on the scene says that there is one fatality.

This is a developing story.

#BREAKING- Heavy Police presence at the Jiffy Lube off Berkmar Dr.

Police haven’t confirmed it’s been a shooting.

We’re working to learn more.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/Ig2HvzxoWH — Destini Harris (@DestiniHarrisTV) July 21, 2023

