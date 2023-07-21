Charlottesville police warning of scam call impersonating an officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are warning of a scam call impersonating a police officer.

The impersonator is asking for money related to fake incident they claim you are involved in.

There have also been reports of similar scams in parts of the Shenandoah Valley.

If you get a scam call like this, report it to your local law enforcement.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.