Charlottesville police warning of scam call impersonating an officer

Charlottesville Police Department
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are warning of a scam call impersonating a police officer.

The impersonator is asking for money related to fake incident they claim you are involved in.

There have also been reports of similar scams in parts of the Shenandoah Valley.

If you get a scam call like this, report it to your local law enforcement.

