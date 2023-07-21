Central Virginia schools reviewing model policies for treatment of transgender students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - School districts in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are trying to gauge the impact of new state policies concerning the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students.

Governor Glenn Youngkin says ‘the new guidance ensures parents are involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care.’

NBC29 reached out to multiple school districts to ask how the policies are being implemented, and most of them had the same answer.

“It was unexpected, we didn’t have a lot of advance notice that this was coming, or what would be in the policy,” said Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Public Schools.

Giaramita says the new model policies still need further review by the school board.

“The school board as a body has not had the opportunity yet to meet and discuss the new model policy and how it how it fits with our existing policy, and what, if any, actions we should take. So that’s a process that will unfold over the next few weeks, I’m sure,” Giaramita said.

The model policies defer questions and decisions about a child’s identity to parents, and are written with the intent to ‘give parents more say and involvement in their child’s school experience.’

Kendra Carter with Waynesboro Public Schools responded to NBC29′s request for comment with the following statement: “Our school division is reviewing the model policies. We don’t anticipate any changes to our policy as a school division. If changes are recommended, the Waynesboro school board will address those in an upcoming meeting.”

Augusta County Public Schools says it also needs time to review the new policies before coming to a decision.

