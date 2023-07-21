Central Virginia schools considering weapon detectors as added layer of security

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now more than ever, safety in the classroom is at the forefront of many minds.

A few school districts in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are putting weapon detectors to the test as an added layer of security when students return to the classroom.

Miranda Ball with Augusta County Public Schools says Augusta is ready for the new measures.

“It’s an added proactive safety and security measure,” Ball said. “We’ve purchased several units that we’ll be implementing early in the 2023-2024 school year.”

Ball says Augusta will be using the detectors on a rotating basis between the middle and high schools.

The rotation will go on until money is allotted to buy detectors for all schools in the district.

“This is a way to enhance the security and safety that we offer to our students and our staff, and hopefully, our intention is for it to be done in a way that is minimally disruptive to the existing routines that we have,” Ball said.

NBC29 reached out to seven schools, and out of the five that responded, only two say they’re adding weapon detectors to their safety plans.

Albemarle County Public Schools’ communications officer says the school district has a broad-based approach to school safety and security that does not include weapon detectors.

