Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA hosting Trek to Prevent Trafficking

run marathon 5k generic
run marathon 5k generic(WILX)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA will be hosting Trek to Prevent Trafficking Saturday, July 22.

The Transformation Freedom Initiative is using the upcoming run to raise awareness about human trafficking in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

“Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world, but identification rates for victims are at 1%. So helping educate people on what it looks like in their context can help victims identify themselves and those around victims know how to intervene and report effectively,” Director Anna Nalle said.

This race will help raise money to fund TFI’s resources.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Shipman man facing multiple charges in sexual assault investigation
CFA Institute
CFA Institute downsizes, opens office space for lease in High Street facility
Fralin Museum of Art hosting development programs for teachers
(FILE)
Swimming lake at Mint Springs Park re-opens