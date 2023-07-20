UVA hosting Trek to Prevent Trafficking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA will be hosting Trek to Prevent Trafficking Saturday, July 22.

The Transformation Freedom Initiative is using the upcoming run to raise awareness about human trafficking in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

“Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world, but identification rates for victims are at 1%. So helping educate people on what it looks like in their context can help victims identify themselves and those around victims know how to intervene and report effectively,” Director Anna Nalle said.

This race will help raise money to fund TFI’s resources.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.