UVA hires its first tribal liaison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has hired its first tribal liaison.

Kody Grant will work to strengthen communications between UVA and Native American tribes.

“It is the culmination of works between the different tribal nations here in Virginia, as well as between UVA, to establish a point of contact between the university and the sovereign nations in the area,” Grant said. “I’m excited to be able to get out to some of the tribes and really just listen to them to see how best I can serve in this role and create that mutually beneficial form of community between us.”

Aside from these communications efforts, Grant will raise awareness of the prospect of college to these communities.

