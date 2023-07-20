Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA hires its first tribal liaison

The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has hired its first tribal liaison.

Kody Grant will work to strengthen communications between UVA and Native American tribes.

“It is the culmination of works between the different tribal nations here in Virginia, as well as between UVA, to establish a point of contact between the university and the sovereign nations in the area,” Grant said. “I’m excited to be able to get out to some of the tribes and really just listen to them to see how best I can serve in this role and create that mutually beneficial form of community between us.”

Aside from these communications efforts, Grant will raise awareness of the prospect of college to these communities.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin implemented new policy and changes that are disrupting the...
‘This is just one step in a multifaceted effort to erase trans identity’ LGBTQ+ protections and resources changing in Virginia
(MGN)
George Washington-Jefferson National Forests receive funds for management work
A former Richmond Department of Public Works official and his wife pleaded guilty Wednesday to...
Former Richmond DPW official and wife plead guilty to fraud
(FILE)
Charlottesville United for Public Education seeking public feedback