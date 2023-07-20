Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs

Clean energy credits are available in full through 2032, then decrease over time
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in 2022, can save money for individuals looking to make their home more energy efficient, experts say.

The act, among other things, creates tax credits for clean vehicles and some home energy investments.

Those credits can help homeowners with the cost of replacing hot water heaters, a heat pump, windows, doors or even installation.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said these credits are in place until 2032, giving consumers plenty of time to plan purchases and upgrades.

“So, if you’re planning on doing it now or later, you’re going to want to look at the tax credits surroundings that,” Dale said. “I think believe it’s the $3,200 tax credit they could get if they went and replaced that heat pump or windows or doors for their home.”

Investment in solar technology is also eligible for tax credit for both homeowners and businesses.

“There’s a 30% income tax incentive around installing solar panels, and solar energy, clean energy into your home. So, if you’re going down that path you want to make sure you’re take advantage of those tax incentives as well,” Dale said.

That credit not only includes rooftop solar panels, but also wind energy, geo-thermal heat pumps and battery storage.

The current credits will begin to decrease in value in 2033 and 2034.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023....
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
President Joe Biden talks with Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, second from...
Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs