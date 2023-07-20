Swimming lake at Mint Springs Park re-opens
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park is back open.
Albemarle County says this comes after three water quality tests were done. All showed normal results.
The lake was closed about a month ago due to a harmful algae bloom.
No health problems were reported.
RELATED:
- Mint Springs swimming lake closed due to harmful algae bloom
- Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.