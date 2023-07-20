Swimming lake at Mint Springs Park re-opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The swimming lake at Mint Springs Park is back open.

Albemarle County says this comes after three water quality tests were done. All showed normal results.

The lake was closed about a month ago due to a harmful algae bloom.

No health problems were reported.

