Some Late Night Showers and Storms. Isolated Severe Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching for some showers and storms tonight, in advance of a slow-moving cold front. Isolated strong to severe storm possible tonight. The main threat, damaging wind gusts, secondary is spotty hail. In addition, some locally heavy rain.

The front will push through midday Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s in the Valley to upper 80s and low 90s across Central Virginia. West to northwest winds behind the front, will help to lower the humidity. This July weekend is looking nice with sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the 80s. More storm chances will return by early next week.

Tonight: Some showers and storms, mainly late. Isolated severe risk. Variable clouds, muggy. Lows 65-70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm to hot, with humidity starting to drop. Highs 85-92. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Some Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s.Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

