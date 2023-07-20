Shipman man facing multiple charges in sexual assault investigation

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Former Nelson County EMS Coordinator Raymond Uttaro has been arrested as part of a child sex crimes investigation.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says Uttaro faces dozens of charges. Those include rape, aggravated sexual battery, and child pornography. He’s being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Below are all of the charges Uttaro is facing:

8.2-48 - Abduction with intent to extort money or for immoral purpose

18.2-53.1 - Use or display of firearm in committing felony (two counts)

18.2-61 - Rape (two counts)18.2-63 - Carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age (two counts)

18.2-67.1 - Forcible sodomy (three counts)

18.2-67.2 - Object sexual penetration (four counts)

18.2-67.3 - Aggravated Sexual Battery (four counts)

18.2-67.4:2 - Sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age (two counts)

18.2-255 - Distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18 (four counts)

18.2-374.1 - Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography

18.2-374.3 - Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

18.2-374.4 - Display of child pornography or grooming video or materials to a child

Raymond Uttaro (NCSO)

