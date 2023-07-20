North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant remains closed
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says the North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant is still closed.
The plant was closed at the beginning of July due to harmful levels of bacteria in the drinking water.
RWSA says it has done more testing, and should get the results back in the coming weeks.
