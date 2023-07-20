Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant remains closed

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says the North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant is still closed.

The plant was closed at the beginning of July due to harmful levels of bacteria in the drinking water.

RWSA says it has done more testing, and should get the results back in the coming weeks.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Swimming lake at Mint Springs Park re-opens
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 jackpot
Greene County Public Schools sign (FILE)
Greene County may put up speed cameras near schools
(FILE)
Charlottesville nonprofit introducing students to vocational jobs