Mark Wamhoff & Lukas Sanker prepping for big season at Woodberry Forest

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The first day of high school football practice is only a couple of weeks away.

A handful of local prep stars are transferring to Woodberry Forest this season, including former Covenant quarterback Mark Wamhoff. He’s been getting bigger and stronger in preparation for the upcoming season.

“I didn’t know football was my thing for a while until my sophomore year. Last season kind of clicked for me. I want to take a shot at this and see how far I can get,” Wamhoff said.

Wamhoff will battle for the starting quarterback job at Woodberry Forest this season. It’s a step-up in competition after playing 8-man football for the past two seasons at Covenant.

“I talked to a lot of coaches this offseason, and one of the biggest pieces of advice I’ve received is it’s tough to evaluate me based on 8-man. A shift to 11-man would serve me right to show what I can do on a bigger field and higher level,” Wamhoff said.

Wamhoff has been working out with Lucas Sanker, a standout defensive back. Sanker transferred from Covenant to Woodberry Forest a year ago and already has three Division 1 scholarship offers to play in college.

“It’s been a goal ever since I was walking on two feet. Just seeing some of the accomplishments my brother and father have made, it’s second nature to play football,” Sanker said.

Sanker says he’d like to play on both sides of the ball at Woodberry this season, showing off his skills as a receiver as well. Sanker’s focus is in the secondary on defense, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jonas Sanker, who plays at UVA.

“My main goal is just to become a better player. I talk to my brothers a lot and they tell me to not worry about recruiting and all that stuff will come. Just becoming a better player and working on skills,” Sanker said.

Both Wamhoff and Sanker are aiming towards playing in college someday, and this year at Woodberry Forest, they’ll have a chance to let their skills shine.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.