Magnolia Rose receives $40,000 donation to support human trafficking survivors

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Magnolia Rose, a rescue center in Waynesboro, has gotten a big donation to support human trafficking survivors.

The $40,000 donation will help the rescue center expand its operation and provide housing and resources for victims.

“We’re the only emergency rescue center in Virginia, and so we just need a bigger space in order to accommodate all the need in the area,” Magnolia Rose President Marshall Pattie said.

The housing provided by Magnolia Rose is only for human trafficking victims identified by police.

