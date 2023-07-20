Late Day Storms Ahead of a More Pleasant Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a mostly pleasant and sunny day ahead with a chance for scattered late day showers and storms, with a very low risk for severe weather. Conditions will clear up, giving us the best stretch of weekend weather we’ve seen almost all month. Expecting dry, less hot, and less humid weather, great for outdoor fun. While the recent rain has not been fun, most of central Virginia is finally out of dry and drought conditions. Not expecting another round of rain until Monday and Tuesday. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny with late day storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday: Dry and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Dry and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Tracking shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

