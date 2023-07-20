Advertise With Us
Heat and humidity buster heading our way

Eye to the sky tonight
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine today with seasonal temperatures. Humidity levels will still be running high, but that will change this weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a stalled boundary across the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight. Behind the front, a slightly cooler and less humid airmass will move in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, stray storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

