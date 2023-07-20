Charlottesville nonprofit introducing students to vocational jobs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Abundant Life Ministries, a Charlottesville nonprofit, is helping students get exposure to all the different jobs that are available.

“We want to partner with the whole city, because Charlottesville is very resourceful city and it takes all of us to make this thing,” Eddie Howard said.

ALM says it recently hit its fundraising goal of $20,000, which will fund its summer programming, as well as allow it to start a new one.

“We’re introducing kids beginning at the fifth grade to V-trades and on unconventional career paths just to get them used to them,” Faith Kelly said.

The Vocational Trades Program will allow students to explore the many options they have after graduating high school.

“We want to make sure they’re in a position to not graduate 12th grade, fall off the cliff, and then, ‘I’m trying to think out how to get a job,’” Howard said.

Students who participate will go through three phases: The first two focus on introducing them to trades, and then giving them hands-on experience.

“Just giving them that information, starting early, and as we go forward and mentor them through it and walking with them through it, again, connecting them with the different people,” Howard said.

The last phase connects students with the resources necessary to be involved in whatever they take an interest in.

