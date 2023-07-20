Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area students take to the trees to learn about nature

Charlottesville-area students had fun climbing in trees Thursday, July 20.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
“They all have on helmets, they all have saddles, they all have gloves, eye protection,” Van Yahres Tree Company Co-owner Jake Van Yahres said.

The climb was part of ReLeaf Cville’s Green Team program, which teaches teenagers about nature.

“It’s very important to teach the students about trees in nature. I think we all know climate is getting worse and worse, we know what the heat is doing, so they’re going to be the ones who are going to heal this earth,” Peggy Van Yahres with ReLeaf Cville said.

“I just think that it’s wonderful anytime kids have a chance to get outside to learn about nature in a way that they won’t learn out of a book that they won’t learn off of the computer screen,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

Students also learned about tree maintenance, how to identify plants, and more.

