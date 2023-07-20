CFA Institute downsizes, opens office space for lease in High Street facility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to the old Martha Jefferson Hospital complex on High Street in Charlottesville.

The CFA institute recently downsized and sold its place in the building, and will now lease part of it back from Lo-Hi, the company that purchased the building.

Lo-Hi brought in Cushman and Wakefield-Thalheimer to handle the lease as the building is converted into a multi-tenant building.

“The South building, which is the larger building which is a little bit under 120,000 square feet, the CFA Institute is taking about 47,000 [square feet] and we’ll convert the remainder into available large office suites,” said Jenny Stone with Cushman and Wakefield-Thalheimer.

Office space is currently for lease.

Lo-Hi is also opening a co-working space in the complex.

