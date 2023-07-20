Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

CFA Institute downsizes, opens office space for lease in High Street facility

CFA Institute
CFA Institute(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to the old Martha Jefferson Hospital complex on High Street in Charlottesville.

The CFA institute recently downsized and sold its place in the building, and will now lease part of it back from Lo-Hi, the company that purchased the building.

Lo-Hi brought in Cushman and Wakefield-Thalheimer to handle the lease as the building is converted into a multi-tenant building.

“The South building, which is the larger building which is a little bit under 120,000 square feet, the CFA Institute is taking about 47,000 [square feet] and we’ll convert the remainder into available large office suites,” said Jenny Stone with Cushman and Wakefield-Thalheimer.

Office space is currently for lease.

Lo-Hi is also opening a co-working space in the complex.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

Fralin Museum of Art hosting development programs for teachers
(FILE)
Swimming lake at Mint Springs Park re-opens
(FILE)
North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant remains closed
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each