Watching for Late Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some more storms expected Thursday, but the timing looks to bring these our way Thursday evening and night. This in advance of a slow moving cold front. By Friday, the humidity will start to drop, but turn noticeably more pleasant by the weekend. Currently, the weekend is trending nice and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Parlty cloudy, muggy, some fog. lows 65-70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Isolated PM storm. Better chance for storms arrive at night. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Some Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 80s.Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90.

