Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Law alumnus providing support to striking writers

Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former UVA School of Law student is playing a role in Hollywood.

Jeremy Bennie is a public defender for the Writers Guild, which has been on strike for nearly three months. Guild members went on strike to protest unfair pay and the use of artificial intelligence. Now, actors are joining them on the picket line.

“I just feel privileged to be a part of it, and am trying to do everything I can to support the writers out there,” Bennie said. “The vast majority of my day-to-day work is providing strike-related support and services to our staff, our members on the line and the guild.”

Bennie says peers he met through the Public Service Law Group at UVA helped set him up for his current role.

“All of them were thinking about their careers as lawyers, not just as a job, but as a way to be a part of social movements to improve our society and our communities for the better,” Bennie said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville-area wineries monitoring weather
Arrest made in Charlottesville bank robbery investigation
Scene at the UVA Credit Union (FILE)
Arrest made in Charlottesville bank robbery investigation
24 Hours in Charlottesville
New book shares oral history of Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville