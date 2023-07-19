UVA Law alumnus providing support to striking writers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former UVA School of Law student is playing a role in Hollywood.

Jeremy Bennie is a public defender for the Writers Guild, which has been on strike for nearly three months. Guild members went on strike to protest unfair pay and the use of artificial intelligence. Now, actors are joining them on the picket line.

“I just feel privileged to be a part of it, and am trying to do everything I can to support the writers out there,” Bennie said. “The vast majority of my day-to-day work is providing strike-related support and services to our staff, our members on the line and the guild.”

Bennie says peers he met through the Public Service Law Group at UVA helped set him up for his current role.

“All of them were thinking about their careers as lawyers, not just as a job, but as a way to be a part of social movements to improve our society and our communities for the better,” Bennie said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.