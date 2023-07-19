Advertise With Us
Unsettled today, changes later this week

Grab the umbrella
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work day is getting off to a wet start. A slow moving cold front will bring showers and scattered storms to the region. Some of this will linger into Thursday. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in, conditions will begin to improve by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, late storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low:

