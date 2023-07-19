Isolated severe thunderstorm chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and muggy conditions will continue this Wednesday. There’s isolated severe thunderstorm risk.

Any thunderstorm could produce localized damaging wind gusts. The overall severe weather threat is minimal through this evening.

A spotty to scattered shower, thunderstorm, and downpour around Thursday.

Drier, less humid by the weekend!

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly to partly cloudy. Warm and humid. An isolated shower/storm through this evening. High temperatures in the 80s.

Wednesday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild, and muggy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Hot sunshine. High 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with afternoon highs in the 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler Radar updates and any weather alerts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.