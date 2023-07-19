Advertise With Us
Isolated severe thunderstorm chance

Nice summer weekend ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and muggy conditions will continue this Wednesday. There’s isolated severe thunderstorm risk.

Any thunderstorm could produce localized damaging wind gusts. The overall severe weather threat is minimal through this evening.

A spotty to scattered shower, thunderstorm, and downpour around Thursday.

Drier, less humid by the weekend!

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly to partly cloudy. Warm and humid. An isolated shower/storm through this evening. High temperatures in the 80s.

Wednesday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild, and muggy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Hot sunshine. High 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with afternoon highs in the 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

Some Scattered Storms for the Mid-Week. Isolated Severe Risk