Fralin Museum of Art hosting development programs for teachers

The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA (FILE)
The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County had a chance to grow their skills Wednesday, July 19.

Educators gathered for a workshop at the Fralin Museum of Art.

“I think one of the ways that teachers can care for themselves is like reigniting their love of learning and finding the things that they are also passionate about,” Emily Lazaro, manager of docent and teacher programs, said.

Wednesday’s workshop is part of the Fralin’s Teacher Professional Development program.

“Just because you’re not a kid anymore, you can still participate in this conversation and competition and still express your voice and it’s just re-emphasizing that every voice matters,” Annalise Wolf, a summer intern, said.

“It’s always great to express yourself, because art is a great way for people to communicate beyond just within the classroom, but our whole world outside of our classroom,” MHS Teacher Charlotte Wood said.

