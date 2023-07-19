Advertise With Us
Electrical problem likely cause of fire at Baby Jim’s Snack Bar

Scene at Baby Jim's Snack Bar
Scene at Baby Jim's Snack Bar(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators say the fire that gutted a Culpeper business Sunday, July 16, was likely caused by an electrical problem.

The Volunteer Fire Department believes it all began in the storage area of Baby Jim’s Snack Bar. From there, it spread to the restaurant and the apartment building it was attached to.

A dozen people were displaced by the fire.

A firefighter was hospitalized with heat exhaustion.

