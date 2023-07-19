Advertise With Us
Charlottesville United for Public Education seeking public feedback

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville United for Public Education is looking for feedback on school transportation before the new school year starts.

CUPE is asking what parents found better and worse after Charlottesville City Schools made changes to its routes last year.

It’s also looking for questions for school officials.

