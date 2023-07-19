Charlottesville United for Public Education seeking public feedback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville United for Public Education is looking for feedback on school transportation before the new school year starts.

CUPE is asking what parents found better and worse after Charlottesville City Schools made changes to its routes last year.

It’s also looking for questions for school officials.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.