Charlottesville Fire Dept. wraps up 2nd annual Girls’ Fire & Rescue Camp

CFD holding Girls' Fire & Rescue Camp (FILE)
CFD holding Girls' Fire & Rescue Camp (FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department’s 2nd Annual Girls’ Fire & Rescue Camp wrapped up Wednesday, July 19.

The event was created to help inspire more women to become firefighters.

“The National Fire Protection Agency states that only 9% of the U.S. firefighters are women, so we want to encourage them and let them know that they too can do this job,” Battalion Chief Lance Blakey said.

Campers take part in scenarios that are common for EMTs.

“Our young women learned CPR, they learned firefighter skills, how to force a door, how to deploy a hose to fight a potential fire,” Blakey said.

“I absolutely believe this is a benefit to all young girls. Even if they don’t grow up to be firefighters, I just want them to see themselves represented in a space that they are not traditionally represented and hopefully inspire them,” EMT Jacqueline Paiva said.

