Charlottesville-area wineries monitoring weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wineries in the Charlottesville area and beyond are in the midst of growing season.

Everything is currently OK, but the increased amount of rain may affect the grapes.

“I like to refer to the climate here in Virginia as a very passionate climate, because we get all these crazy swings,” Robbie Corpora with Grace Estate Winery said.

“The weather’s been pretty good for the most part. We’ve had a few wet spells,” Stinson Vineyard Co-owner Nathan Vrooman said.

They say having an increased amount of rainfall can lead to a number of things, such as having bigger grapes and more moisture.

“Having bigger berries for us is not especially good, because it’s mean that we’ve got less kin for the juice and so we’ve got a bit less concentration,” Matthieu Finot with Kings Family Vineyards said.

“Moisture on the on the fruit itself can kind of lead to mold and mildew. So we’d like to keep the fruit dry,” Vrooman said.

Kings Family Vineyard, Grace Estate Winery, and Stinson Vineyard all say the weather is not stopping them from making high-quality wines.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.