Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville-area wineries monitoring weather

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wineries in the Charlottesville area and beyond are in the midst of growing season.

Everything is currently OK, but the increased amount of rain may affect the grapes.

“I like to refer to the climate here in Virginia as a very passionate climate, because we get all these crazy swings,” Robbie Corpora with Grace Estate Winery said.

“The weather’s been pretty good for the most part. We’ve had a few wet spells,” Stinson Vineyard Co-owner Nathan Vrooman said.

They say having an increased amount of rainfall can lead to a number of things, such as having bigger grapes and more moisture.

“Having bigger berries for us is not especially good, because it’s mean that we’ve got less kin for the juice and so we’ve got a bit less concentration,” Matthieu Finot with Kings Family Vineyards said.

“Moisture on the on the fruit itself can kind of lead to mold and mildew. So we’d like to keep the fruit dry,” Vrooman said.

Kings Family Vineyard, Grace Estate Winery, and Stinson Vineyard all say the weather is not stopping them from making high-quality wines.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
UVA Law alumnus providing support to striking writers
Arrest made in Charlottesville bank robbery investigation
Scene at the UVA Credit Union (FILE)
Arrest made in Charlottesville bank robbery investigation
24 Hours in Charlottesville
New book shares oral history of Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville