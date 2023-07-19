Charlottesville allocating $1.5M to repair City Hall, moving up its renovation timeline

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Hall is going to be operating in a limited capacity for the next six months. This comes after a “catastrophic” water issue.

The city is allocating $1.5 million for the repairs, which is coming out of the Capital Improvement Program contingency.

It expects insurance to eventually repay the costs.

“We’re basically cordoning off spaces so that we don’t have staff wandering in areas that may still be deemed unsafe. We’re not sure about Council Chambers and the use of Council Chambers,” City Manager Sam Sanders said Wednesday, July 19. “The goal is to try to figure that out before the next meeting in August.”

Charlottesville was already planning to do a renovation on the lobby of City Hall in the fall, but is now starting construction as the area is already closed.

