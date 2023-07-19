Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville allocating $1.5M to repair City Hall, moving up its renovation timeline

Scene outside Charlottesville City Hall
Scene outside Charlottesville City Hall(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Hall is going to be operating in a limited capacity for the next six months. This comes after a “catastrophic” water issue.

The city is allocating $1.5 million for the repairs, which is coming out of the Capital Improvement Program contingency.

It expects insurance to eventually repay the costs.

“We’re basically cordoning off spaces so that we don’t have staff wandering in areas that may still be deemed unsafe. We’re not sure about Council Chambers and the use of Council Chambers,” City Manager Sam Sanders said Wednesday, July 19. “The goal is to try to figure that out before the next meeting in August.”

Charlottesville was already planning to do a renovation on the lobby of City Hall in the fall, but is now starting construction as the area is already closed.

RELATED: Water leak closes Charlottesville City Hall

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

CFD holding Girls' Fire & Rescue Camp (FILE)
Charlottesville Fire Dept. wraps up 2nd annual Girls’ Fire & Rescue Camp
Dogs seized in an Augusta County investigation.
Augusta court rules man accused of animal cruelty must pay $30k for care of animals
(FILE)
Charlottesville-area wineries monitoring weather
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
UVA Law alumnus providing support to striking writers