Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Watch out for snakes, but please don’t kill them

(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Young snakes have hatched across the commonwealth and are slithering around backyards, trails, and into homes.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it has admitted 50 snakes into its care within the past year.

“We get a lot of calls from people that are concerned that they’re seeing a snake in or around their home when really that snake is just doing what any wild animal is trying to do: They’re seeking food, shelter, and space and good space to hide from predators,” Alex Wehrung with WCV said Tuesday, July 18.

It is illegal to kill a snake in Virginia due to it being a protected animal.

WCV recommends removing any food source that may be attracting snakes to your home.

RELATED: Snake season in Virginia

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle County’s street sweeper naming poll is up now
The Rotunda (FILE)
UVA professor encouraging students to volunteer with the Special Olympics
The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.
Virginians can choose to put blood type on driver’s license
Many months have passed since pandemic restrictions were active but administration wants to be...
Recovery grants make another round in Harrisonburg for small businesses